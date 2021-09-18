Science and technology: Mars helicopter crosses the hills

The Mars “Creativity” helicopter will have to turn its rotary blades faster in the future – the air will be thinner. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/dpa (Photo: dpa) Mars helicopter is picking up the hills – and it has to turn the rotors faster

Because the task of “creativity” Since the mission “Create” (in German, for example: creativity) was originally planned for about 30 days, nothing like this has been tested on Earth. During subsequent helicopter flights to Mars, the faster rotation of the rotating blades will first be carefully experienced.

On Friday, NASA announced that during its thirteenth flight, the helicopter captured a three-dimensional image of a hill on the surface of Mars with a diameter of about ten meters.

Ingenuity landed aboard the Perseverance rover at the end of February with a risky maneuver on Mars. It took off for the first time in mid-April, making it the first aircraft to fly on another planet. The helicopter’s mission has since been extended indefinitely.