The young researchers will receive funding worth approximately 10 million euros Bavaria. The five new international groups at the universities of Regensburg, Munich and Erlangen-Nuremberg are conducting research on topics central to modern society, the Ministry of Science announced on Wednesday in Munich. They will therefore be funded for six years each starting in 2024.

According to the ministry, the research group at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich is working on innovative ways to treat pain. The two groups in Regensburg investigate special atomic structures as well as the consequences of stress reactions on cells and in the development of diseases. At the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, researchers are working to predict the risks to neighboring communities as a result of melting glaciers. At the Technical University of Munich, the group conducts research on improving crops in order to increase their productivity.

