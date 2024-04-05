Schleswig-Holstein says goodbye to Microsoft

The digital workplace in Schleswig-Holstein must be autonomous, sustainable and secure, which is why the German state decided to switch to the open source office suite LibreOffice. With the Cabinet decision to introduce open source software across the board as a standard office solution, the first step towards full digital sovereignty has been taken, authorities say. notice Announce.

But that's not all: the state of Schleswig-Holstein wants to say goodbye to the Microsoft world completely. The decision to change office software is just the beginning of the transformation: the shift to free software for the operating system, collaboration platform, directory service, specialized process and telephony will follow. The decision represents a move away from proprietary software toward free, open source systems for about 30,000 state government employees.

The shift to open source solutions has been planned for a long time in the state of Schleswig-Holstein. Information about the project was first published at the end of 2021 (reported by the “Swiss IT Magazine”).