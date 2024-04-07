Roadblocks in The Hague: Greta Thunberg arrested twice

Greta Thunberg was arrested twice
The Swedish climate activist wanted to close a highway in The Hague. After her release, she participated in another operation and was arrested again.
Swedish police twice temporarily detained climate activist Greta Thunberg during roadblocks in The Hague. On Saturday, Thunberg initially participated with about 100 protesters in an attempt by the group Extinction Rebellion (XR) to again block a highway in the center of the Dutch city, Dutch news agency ANP reported.
Since the police presence led to the demonstrators being removed from the highway, they closed another nearby road. Thunberg and other activists were arrested there and taken on a bus.
The climate activist told the news agency over the phone that her arrest was peaceful. “But that's not the goal. I'm here because of the climate goal.” She had a feeling that she could deliver her message well in The Hague. “People have been promised work for decades. Nothing is happening. We'll see if it works now.”
After police released Thunberg, she returned to central The Hague and participated in another siege, whereupon officers temporarily arrested her there again.
The Extinction Rebellion group attempted to block the A12 motorway through central The Hague on Saturday for the 37th time since its protests began last year. Activists are calling on the Netherlands to cancel all forms of government support for fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas.
