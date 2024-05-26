Pictures of the week – The Venus moon in front of the Temple of Poseidon – and more wonderful pictures – News

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.
Close
Always well informed!
Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. more
Push notifications are short notifications that appear on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. If you click on a note, you will be taken to the corresponding article. You can deactivate these communications at any time. less
Push notifications
activation
I have already hidden this notification about browser notifications activation several times. Do you want to hide this notification permanently or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?
Hide
Hide
Remember later
Remember later
Scroll left
Scroll to the right
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* First Name *} {* Last Name *} {* Email Address *} {* Display Name *} {* Mobile *} {* City Address *}
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* First Name *} {* Last Name *} {* Email Address *} {* Display Name *} {* Mobile *} {* City Address *}
{*/socialRegistrationForm *}