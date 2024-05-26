May 26, 2024

Pictures of the week – The Venus moon in front of the Temple of Poseidon – and more wonderful pictures – News

Esmond Barker May 26, 2024 6 min read
Photos of the week – The Venus moon in front of the Temple of Poseidon – and more wonderful photos


A rainbow in Lucerne, a dog in Cannes, and a Venus moon in Greece: these are the pictures of the week.

legend:

There will be a few rainbows to be seen this week due to changing weather conditions. Here on Tuesday, a magnificent model stretches over the village of Entlebuch in the canton of Lucerne – a scene that looks like something out of a fairytale land.

Keystone/Michael Buholzer

The Pope with an inflated miter during his speech.

legend:

The weather is not at all like a fairytale for the Pope: during his speech on Wednesday, Francis got into a lot of trouble due to strong winds and his clothes kept flying in his face. And he is still declining his performance.

Keystone/Andrew Medicini

A small dog in front of the photographers.

legend:

Not only is the owner — none other than Demi Moore — hugely popular in Cannes, but so is her dog. (May 20, 2024)

Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ancient temple ruins with moon rising in background.

legend:

The full moon – also known as the Venus Moon in May – rises behind the ancient Temple of Poseidon in Athens. (May 23, 2024)

Keystone / Petros Giannakouris

Two women picking roses in a blooming field.

legend:

A field of roses in Cherganovo, Bulgaria, on May 22, 2024. Bulgaria is one of the world’s leading producers of rose essential oil.

Reuters/Stoyan Nenov

People hold pictures of faces in front of their faces.

legend:

Relatives and supporters hold pictures of the hostages who were kidnapped on October 7 in front of their faces during a parade in Tel Aviv. (May 23, 2024)

Reuters/Marko Djurica

Man swimming in water with cow.

legend:

A pet as a pet – You read that right: A man bathes his cute pet (not too small) to cool him down on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jacobabad, Pakistan. (May 23, 2024)

Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

Silhouette of three people in front of red lanterns.

legend:

Vasakh is the highest Buddhist holiday and is usually celebrated between late April and early June according to the solar calendar. The Vaisakh festival commemorates the birth, enlightenment and complete extinction of Buddha Siddhartha Gautama, thus emerging from the cycle of rebirth. (May 23 in Colombo, Sri Lanka)

Reuters/Dinuka Lianawatte

Women in swimsuits on a boat watching six military aircraft

legend:

Some women take the opportunity to take a photo while the US Navy’s Blue Angels appear in the background in the sky of Annapolis, Maryland, USA. (May 22, 2024)

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Two workers climb a huge globe.

legend:

These climbers have a slightly different perspective on the world. On Tuesday, during annual maintenance, they inspected Air Service Berlin’s global airship near Checkpoint Charlie. With the “World Balloon” with a printed world map, passengers can get up and take a look at Berlin. (May 21, 2024)

Keystone / Sebastian Gollnau


