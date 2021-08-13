science

Paleontology: Mammoth’s tusk reveals the way of its wearer

August 13, 2021
Faye Stephens

Mammoths are perhaps one of the most famous inhabitants of the last Ice Age. However, the extent to which they roamed in their lives remained a mystery. Experts have now used the chemical composition of the tusks to reconstruct where their bearer, a woolly mammoth, stayed during his lifetime. The team reports about Matthew Waller of the University of Alaska at Fairbanks in the journal “Nature Connections”.

