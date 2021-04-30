Olympic medal in scene: DRC rower Nouajid wants to show off his strength at the World Cup

That was a cross-bow shot of the German double paddle. The German Rowing Association’s showboat only finished third in the European Championships, and was clearly defeated by the Netherlands and even behind Great Britain. “We have to think about our strengths in order to take the next step and then reach the Olympic medal,” says Carlotta Nwajide of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Hanover. I long ago secured my ticket to Tokyo and the place in the boat. The World Cup began in Zagreb on Friday.

If we take international competition into account once again, this is how it should be now, says Thorsten Zimmer. He is a coach at Federal Base in Hanover and works a lot with Noujid, particularly in technical polishing. For this, the 25-year-old often travels from Berlin, where DRV rowers train. In the past few months, the main goal has been to assert themselves nationally and gain places on boats. This is especially true of the Quartet, which is a guarantee of the precious metal in the most important competitions.