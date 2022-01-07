Mondelez launched the first Philadelphia vegetable in Great Britain

January 7 2022

Mondelez International Announced under the current vegan campaign A new alternative to vegan cheese, Philadelphia, has launched in the UK. Mondelēz would like to offer consumers a greater selection of healthy and sustainable alternative products and make it easier for them to switch to a more plant-based diet.

The recipe was developed and extensively tested over a period of two years to ensure it delivers the same taste and quality as the other classics in the Philadelphia range. A blend of oats and almonds gives you the creamy texture you’re used to from Philadelphia, without any dairy.

The Philadelphia plant will be launched in the brand’s 100% recyclable packaging, which is scheduled to be made from recycled plastic from 2022. Philadelphia’s commitment to promoting packaging innovation is part of Mondelēz International’s long-term sustainability and wellbeing goals to promote positive impact and meaningful change on wide range.

Louise Stegant, Managing Director of Mondelēz International UK commented: “With over half a million people in attendance this year, the uptake of plant-based alternatives has never been so great. We have worked hard to ensure that our new Philadelphia plant has the same great taste and creamy texture. Which people love and expect from Philadelphia, and we’re excited to have a Philadelphia product for everyone!”

The Philadelphia Plant-Based site has been available exclusively from Tesco nationwide in the UK since January 3, 2022. More on this at www.mondelezinternational.com.