Marvin Wildhage reveals influencer Enisa Bukvic

May 12, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Marvin Wildhage wanted to test how easy it is to advertise a product for influencers.

  • So he made a fake face cream.

  • Among other things, it gave asbestos as an ingredient.

  • It worked: Enisa Bukvic was interested in his fake product.

  • She even posted alleged before and after photos.

It’s the influencer’s nightmare: Marvin Wildhage (24). The Youtuber reveals in a new video how to advertise non-reflective social media personalities. “I wanted to prove that influencers really say everything for money and even forget their principles,” explains the German.

His plan: Under the name Hydrohype, he built a fake brand around a face cream. Highly toxic substances name uranium and asbestos as ingredients on the package. However, in truth, he lubricates his cosmetic utensils. Disguised as a marketing company, he specifically writes to influencers if they can advertise with him – with success.

