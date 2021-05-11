Marvin Wildhage reveals influencer Enisa Bukvic

YouTube screenshot 1/8 Marvin Wildhage wanted to test how easy it is to advertise a product for influencers.

YouTube screenshot 2/8 So he made a fake face cream.

YouTube screenshot 3/8 Among other things, it gave asbestos as an ingredient.







YouTube screenshot 7/8 It worked: Enisa Bukvic was interested in his fake product.

YouTube screenshot 8/8 She even posted alleged before and after photos.

It’s the influencer’s nightmare: Marvin Wildhage (24). The Youtuber reveals in a new video how to advertise non-reflective social media personalities. “I wanted to prove that influencers really say everything for money and even forget their principles,” explains the German.

His plan: Under the name Hydrohype, he built a fake brand around a face cream. Highly toxic substances name uranium and asbestos as ingredients on the package. However, in truth, he lubricates his cosmetic utensils. Disguised as a marketing company, he specifically writes to influencers if they can advertise with him – with success.

The Instagram star falls on him

Because even though former “GNTM” candidate Enisa Bukvic (26, 863,000 followers) wanted to pre-test the product, she agreed to the deal. She said on Instagram unmoved: “I recently tried Hydrophype skin care and I absolutely love this face cream. She also cares about the water purified by the ‘uranium rock’, which the cream contains – but Bukvitch doesn’t realize that this is going to be very toxic, since She packages things out of the marketing text more or less in her own words.

She proudly posts a before and after photo in her story to confirm the cream’s potency. “You can see very clearly that she cheated on it. Because Hydrohype cannot produce such an effect – it just contains lubricant. To be honest, I find it a little difficult because it is clear that she is lying to her viewers for money,” Wildhage quips. .