March 24, 2024

Kimmy Reband shines in fifth place at World Figure Skating Championships in Canada

Jordan Lambert March 24, 2024

Kimmy Reband manages a stunning comeback at the World Cup in Montreal. Basel's figure skater moved up from 12th to fifth after the short program.

With 133.38 points, the 17-year-old achieved the fourth best free skate of all participants. This score is a personal best as well as 196.02 points. Kimmy Reband's gap to bronze was less than eight points.

A second Swiss entrant was also happy with his top ten finish. Durga's Livia Kaiser moved up from 10th to ninth. The fourth-place finisher at the European Championships scored 123.19 points in the free skate and finished the competition with 187.24 points.

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto won gold. He completed a hat-trick with his third consecutive World Championship title. However, the World Championship was held for the third time in a row without the mighty Russians.

USA's Isabelle Levito (212.16) and Korea's Kim Seon (203.59) won silver and bronze respectively.

European champion Lona Hendricks couldn't handle the pressure of being the leader after the short program. An eighth-best free skate sent the Belgian to fourth place.

