November 30, 2023

Joe Biden is tired of the absence of officials

Faye Stephens November 30, 2023 2 min read

DrThe White House wants to use all its power to return federal officials to their positions. President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, Jeff Zients, is pressing agency heads to increase their staff’s presence in offices. As reported by news media Axios. As a result, most administrative institutions fail to implement government guidelines. This stipulates that civil servants are present at their offices for at least five working days out of ten. Exceptions are the Office of Veterans Affairs and the Development Assistance Agency.

As the largest employer in the United States, the federal government employs 2.2 million people, about 200,000 of whom are in the Washington, D.C., area. Their refusal to return to their workplaces has devastating consequences for the commercial life of the capital. Many restaurants and shops have stopped operating due to lack of customers. In July, government auditors found that agency headquarters at 17 of 24 federal agencies were only 25% full.

In private office buildings, attendance was 62 percent, radio station WTOP reported in September. Washington was the first city to work remotely from home in 2021. According to official statistics, half of employees at that time were mostly working from home. Through his initiative, Zients implements the interest of the president, who is concerned not only with retail sales, but also with the productivity of the authorities.

