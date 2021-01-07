Italy received 100,000 fewer doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine than expected

Jens Spahn, Germany’s health minister, attends a meeting of the federal cabinet at the Chancellery in Berlin on January 6. Clemens Pilan / Paul / Getty Images

German Health Minister Jens Spahn asked people in the country to be patient about the speedy introduction of the Coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Span said the first step is to get all those in need of care and vaccinate the country’s oldest people.

He said that nearly 400,000 people in Germany have been vaccinated so far.

Figures from the Robert Koch Institute, the National Agency for Disease Control and Prevention, show that 367331 Vaccines have been administered, with 150,000 in nursing homes and about 176,000 medical staff vaccinated.

Germany lags behind the United Kingdom, which did the vaccination 1.3 million People from Tuesday. But it is ahead of France, which has also drawn criticism about the slow start of the vaccine rollout, as it had given 516 injections by January 1. Minister of Health. Italy runs so far approx 250,000 Vaccinations.

Spahn added that these were confidence days for Germany.

But he also said he understood residents’ impatience.

The truth is, vaccines are a rare commodity worldwide.

“That is why we have to ask for patience from large parts of the population,” Spahn said, explaining that the situation was not different in the wider European Union or outside.

Span said the speed of the offering was due to the limited production capacity.

The good news: there will be enough vaccine in Germany. ”

Span said the hope is that we can get a vaccine for everyone in the summer.

“Today we expect a second mandate for the Moderna vaccine,” he said, referring to a pending decision by the European Medicines Agency regarding the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday.

“We hope that deliveries of Moderna vaccines will begin early next week.”