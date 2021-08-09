IPCC Climate Report: Serving the Climate Change Threshold – The Science Spectrum

It appears that policy, which is always local in the final analysis, has not been able to do much with the status reports issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Too abstract, too ill-defined, too far-fetched—and thus interesting as a subject, but ranks low on the priority list in everyday life. The sixth report published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change could now become a real stress test for this comforting ignorance. Because it describes those immediate consequences on our doorstep that we are already experiencing, for example in the form of severe weather.

for the first time , Working group analysis tasked with purely physical effects Concrete data on local and regional impacts, especially a separate chapter on extreme weather. He says what has become clear in recent years: Weather events such as heat or heavy rain, which can cause significant damage, are disproportionately more frequent in a warmer world. In particular, some recent thermal event would have been extremely unlikely to have occurred without human influence, the report says.

Climate change here and now

If there is sufficient data for such analyzes, it can already be argued that climate change has intensified heavy rain events – including in northern Europe. Anyone who lives near a river now has to worry about potential nasty surprises at the latest. When the river overflows in July 2021, it in no way hit the designated danger zones in the affected areas.

This is the main difference between the current report and previous status reports. It does not describe the future of the planet, but rather the present. This is also due to the fact that many changes are coming faster than expected. It is likely that the 1.5-degree threshold will be reached about ten years earlier than expected three years ago.