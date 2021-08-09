IPCC Climate Report: Serving the Climate Change Threshold – The Science Spectrum

science

August 9, 2021
Faye Stephens

It appears that policy, which is always local in the final analysis, has not been able to do much with the status reports issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Too abstract, too ill-defined, too far-fetched—and thus interesting as a subject, but ranks low on the priority list in everyday life. The sixth report published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change could now become a real stress test for this comforting ignorance. Because it describes those immediate consequences on our doorstep that we are already experiencing, for example in the form of severe weather.

