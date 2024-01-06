India: The 'divine stone' turns out to be a dinosaur egg

HA stone ball that had been highly respected in a family for many generations was transformed into a dinosaur egg. It comes from a herbivorous titanosaur that lived in central India millions of years ago, said Mahesh Thakkar of the Birbal Sahni Institute of Paleontology (BSIP) in Lucknow.

He and other scientists met farmer Vista Mandloi and the supposed stone ball because a geopark is scheduled to open in the region in Madhya Pradesh state, Thakkar announced.

She added that Mandalui and other farmers in Badliya village and surrounding settlements worship the stone balls as a symbol of the famous Hindu god Shiva and as a guardian of the land and livestock. Researchers also found dinosaur eggs in surrounding settlements.

Read also

A large number of dinosaur bones, teeth and eggs have already been found in the fossil-rich area. In January, for example, researchers did just that In the specialized magazine “PLOS ONE” He reported the discovery of 92 titanosaur clutches with a total of 256 eggs. There are some nests in and around Padlya.