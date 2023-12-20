Photo reader astronomy: In the galactic ocean of Cepheus
The constellation Cepheus contains countless reflection nebulae, dark nebulae, and extensive hydrogen clouds. The image was taken using a wide-angle lens and shows the very interesting region around some of the most famous dark nebulae: LDN 1235 (the Shark Nebula – about 650 light-years from us), LDN 1251 (the Rotten Fish Nebula – about 650 light-years from us) and Barnard 175 (Wolf Cave Nebula – about 1,400 light-years away). In our garden in central Berlin (Burtel 7/8 district) I recorded the H-Alpha and OIII lines using narrowband filters. I’m always amazed at how modern narrow band filters can achieve this. I also used our holiday on the beautiful Mediterranean island of Corsica, with its dark, light-polluted skies, to collect a broadband signal. The result is very impressive (see also https://www.astrobin.com/bpmgfa/0).
Data about the image
|Goal
|Wide angle shot around LDN 1235, LDN 1251, and Vdb 152
|location
|Berlin, Corsica
|time
|
09/08/2023 at 10:00 PM CEST
|camera
|Zoo ASI294MM Pro
|Telescope/lens
|Samyang 135mm F2.0 ED UMC
|Multiple
|Celestron CGX, HEQ5 sky monitor
|Exposure time
|30 hours and 20 minutes
|Post-processing
|Astronomical Pleiades PixInsight
