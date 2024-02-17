Great Britain – The Body Shop in Germany also declared bankruptcy

Just days after cosmetics chain The Body Shop filed for bankruptcy in Great Britain, the brand's German sales and licensing company also declared bankruptcy. This was reported by the newspaper “Wirtschaftswoche” on Thursday.

Just days after cosmetics chain The Body Shop filed for bankruptcy in Great Britain, the brand's German sales and licensing company has filed for bankruptcy, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Thursday. The Düsseldorf District Court appointed Benner Behr from the law firm White & Case as interim insolvency administrator. Behr told the magazine he now wanted to get an overview of the situation.

According to the information, The Body Shop Germany GmbH sold natural cosmetics products in 66 of its own stores as well as online and, to a lesser extent, through franchise branches and in-store shopping locations in fiscal year 2021. In that year, the company recorded sales of approximately 23 million euros in Germany and employed more than 350 people.

The Body Shop Group was taken over by Munich financial investor Aurelius a few months ago. On Tuesday, the British subsidiary filed for creditor protection measures.

