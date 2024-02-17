February 18, 2024

Great Britain – The Body Shop in Germany also declared bankruptcy

Faye Stephens February 18, 2024 1 min read

The Body Shop branch Photo: Agence France-Presse

Just days after cosmetics chain The Body Shop filed for bankruptcy in Great Britain, the brand's German sales and licensing company also declared bankruptcy. This was reported by the newspaper “Wirtschaftswoche” on Thursday.

Just days after cosmetics chain The Body Shop filed for bankruptcy in Great Britain, the brand's German sales and licensing company has filed for bankruptcy, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Thursday. The Düsseldorf District Court appointed Benner Behr from the law firm White & Case as interim insolvency administrator. Behr told the magazine he now wanted to get an overview of the situation.

According to the information, The Body Shop Germany GmbH sold natural cosmetics products in 66 of its own stores as well as online and, to a lesser extent, through franchise branches and in-store shopping locations in fiscal year 2021. In that year, the company recorded sales of approximately 23 million euros in Germany and employed more than 350 people.

The Body Shop Group was taken over by Munich financial investor Aurelius a few months ago. On Tuesday, the British subsidiary filed for creditor protection measures.

Homepage

See also  Mortgage crisis looms in the UK – Data – RT Business News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Body Shop is recruiting for Directors for its UK business

February 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The Body Shop franchise in Singapore has not been affected by the UK business going into administration

February 16, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Brick-and-mortar stores are outpacing e-commerce in the United States

February 15, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

1 min read

Great Britain – The Body Shop in Germany also declared bankruptcy

February 18, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Two former science ministers discuss research and the FPÖ

February 18, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Two world records at the US Indoor Championships

February 18, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Microsoft is finally shutting down older CPUs and blocking workarounds

February 18, 2024 Gilbert Cox