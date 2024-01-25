January 25, 2024

Google Lumiere: AI video hack

Gilbert Cox January 25, 2024 1 min read

A team of researchers at Google Research says they have made a breakthrough in automated creation using artificial intelligence. According to the researchers, the problem so far is that it has been very difficult to achieve natural movements in AI-generated videos. The published project is now called Lumiere and aims to take a completely new approach to creating video material using artificial intelligence. Similar solution methods usually work with generated keyframes in which the time factor and thus the movement are later created. On the other hand, the new Lumiere model creates short videos in one go.

What the Lumiere team has done recently is truly impressive. The project website showcases a variety of impressive use cases, examples, and ideas. With Lumiere, it should be possible to create videos from pure text prompts or use a still image, which is then animated by artificial intelligence. It is also possible to create so-called stylized video creation – here you feed the AI ​​with a style reference image and a text prompt with the content required to create the footage. Such artificial intelligence is also suitable for editing videos. In one example, a person's clothing in an existing video is changed at will.

Details, many examples and the associated white paper can be found from the researchers View here.
(Wins)

See also  The king of the CHIP leaderboard: The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is convincing across the board

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Robotics: A remote-controlled robot can place and hold puzzle pieces

January 25, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Insider Tip RoboCop: Rogue City – New update with New Game Plus and more

January 24, 2024 Gilbert Cox
4 min read

Discovery of a dark object in space – “exciting news”

January 24, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

Skistar will not travel to the World Cup in the USA and Canada

January 25, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

This is why we shrink as we age – Health

January 25, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Google Lumiere: AI video hack

January 25, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

The analysis predicts a strong shift to the right in the European elections

January 25, 2024 Esmond Barker