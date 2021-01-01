GoLocalProv | New: Dog and cat food products have been withdrawn

The Rhode Island Health Department (RIDOH) warns pet owners that Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. Some dog and cat foods require Sportmix due to tests indicating aflatoxin levels exceed acceptable limits.

CNN reported that toxins in the food were linked to the deaths of 28 dogs and that eight others had contracted the disease.

The products were distributed nationwide to distributors and online retail stores.

Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can be grown on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At elevated levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets.

The lot code information can be found on the back of the bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in the format “EXP 03/03/22/05 / L # / B ### / HH: MM”. Drawn lot codes are as follows:

50 # Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05 / L2, 03/02/22/05 / L3, 03/03/22/05 / L2

44 # Sportmix Energy Plus a lot 02/03/22/05 / L3

50 # Sportmix super high power stakes 03/22/05 / L3

44 # Sportmix super high power stakes 03/22/05 / L3

31 # Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/22/05 / L3

15 # Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05 / L2, 03/03/22/05 / L3

If your pet shows signs of aflatoxin poisoning, including lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (a yellowish color of the eyes, gums, or skin due to liver damage), and / or diarrhea, contact a veterinarian immediately. Provide a complete diet history to your veterinarian. It may be helpful to take a picture of the pet food label, including the batch number.

Pet owners should never feed recalled products to their pets or any other animals.

Call the Midwest Pet Food Consumer Affairs at 800-474-4163, ext. 455 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday, or by email at [email protected] For additional information.

Related articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.