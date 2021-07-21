Fraternal Biblical Disagreement | jewish general

“When the Bible meets literature”: This is the slogan under which the Education Department of the Central Council of Jews in Germany continues its collaboration with the Heidelberg University of Jewish Studies (HfJS) on Tuesday evening.

In the third edition of the “Science at Home/Mada BA-BAYIT” digital lecture series, Hanna Lees, Professor of Bible and Jewish Interpretation of the Bible at HfJS and Doron Kessel, Scientific Director of the Department of Education, spoke about “The Unknown Aspects of Yaakov and Esau”. The evening was opened by Vera Zakamer, member of the Presidium of the Central Council of Jews in Germany.

The announcement read: “The relationship between Jacob and Esau in Genesis 25-36 contains ‘stories made of them.’ The figures that appear are varied and realistic: fraternal quarrels, especially with twins, unequal affection on the part of the parents.”

Personalities “The two people could not be more different, and there is already a form here: a clear contradiction between the characters. This contradiction continues throughout the entire biblical story until Genesis 33, the exciting moment when the two opponents see each other again after a long time and: “reconcile,” “Continue.

This reconciliation can be understood as the “happy end” of the fraternal dispute, as it ends many accounts, but it can also be the starting point for many other speculations. And the

