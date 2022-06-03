science

Evolution: Why do giraffes have such long necks?

June 4, 2022
Faye Stephens

Generations of students have learned it this way in biology class: giraffes’ long necks would have enabled them to nibble on the tallest leaves from trees. Now there are increasing indications that it may be different. A team led by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences backs the thesis in the journal “Science” with new evidence That the long neck offers advantages in the fight for his colleagues.

