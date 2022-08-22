European Athletics Championships: men’s relay canceled: Great Britain wins gold

The sprint relay failed in the fight for the European Championship medal. Kevin Kranz, Joshua Hartmann, Owen Ansa and Lucas Ansa Bebra were eliminated for the 4 x 100 meters on Sunday evening at the Munich Olympic Stadium. The first change from Kranz to Hartmann was unsuccessful. In 37.97 seconds, the German quartet improved the German record in the initial heat, and the final finished bitterly. The title was won by the Great Britain relay team with a time of 37.67 seconds, ahead of France and Poland. Over time, the Germans took third place.

