Earth is spinning as fast as it has been for decades; Here’s how scientists tackle this problem

Earth should have passed 2020 because the planet rotates faster last year than it has been in decades, according to scientists, such as USA Today Reports.

Graham Jones and Konstantin Pecos co-wrote via TimeandDate.com That the Earth is usually effective in timekeeping and that it “revolves once every 86,400 seconds, which equates to 24 hours, or an average solar day.” However, this has changed quite a bit last year. Although the co-authors acknowledge that the Earth’s 24-hour rotation is not always ideal.

“When high-precision atomic clocks were developed in the 1960s, they showed that the length of the average solar day can vary by milliseconds (1 millisecond equals 0.001 seconds),” Jones and Pecos Books. “These differences are obtained by measuring the Earth’s rotation with respect to distant astronomical objects, and using a mathematical formula to compute I mean a solar day. “

The fastest 28 days on Earth, since 1960, all of that happened in 2020. While the past year felt never-ending for many since the world went into lockdown last March due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was actually the shortest days. Registered, according to TimeandDate.com.

Before the start of this year, the shortest day since 1973 was July 5, 2005, when the Earth’s rotation took 1.0516 milliseconds less than 86,400 seconds.

But in the middle of 2020, Earth has broken that record no less than 28 times. The shortest day on record came on July 19, when Earth completed its rotation at 1.4602 milliseconds in less than 86,400 seconds.



The Earth’s rotation can change based on the movement of the planet’s core as well as weather / atmosphere patterns, oceans, and other influences. TimeandDate.com Reports.

Moreover, the report states that if the Earth deviates from the norm with atomic clocks, this will be “positive or negative.” Leap second Can be used to bring them back into alignment. ”The leap seconds were created in 1972 and the Earth’s rotation was slow at times. There were 27 leap seconds between then and 2016, all the pluses adding an extra second to our watches and allowing the Earth to catch up.

Now the Earth is moving faster, and scientists say that if this continues, negative jump seconds may be required, and our clocks will skip a second to keep up with the planet.

Peter Weberley, a physicist at the UK’s National Physics Laboratory, explained these feelings in detail across The Telegraph.

“It is very likely that a negative second jump would be required if the Earth’s rotation rate increased further, but it is too early to say if this is likely to happen,” said Weberley. The Telegraph. “There is also an international discussion going on about the future of leap seconds, and it is also possible that the need for a negative leap second could push the decision towards ending the leap seconds forever.”