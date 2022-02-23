Duchess Kate and Crown Princess Mary celebrate their wives

England celebrates the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and Denmark the golden jubilees of Queen Margaret II, and their daughters-in-law celebrate together.
The basics in brief
- Duchess Kate traveled to Copenhagen for two days and met Crown Princess Mary.
- Together they celebrate the jubilee years of Great Britain and Denmark.
- The trip is part of the Royal Foundation for Early Childhood Centre.
Princess Mary and Duchess Kate celebrate the golden and platinum jubilee of their mothers, Queen Margaret and Queen Elizabeth. Both are separated by ten years, but their path in life unites them. Both were born into the middle class and will one day become wives of a king: Duchess Kate (40) and Crown Princess Mary (50).
Against this background, the ladies seem to get along really well, which can also be seen in the latest photos. They show the two meeting with Mary’s mother-in-law, Queen Margaret II (81), at the Palace of Christian IX. in Denmark.
“Thank you for the warm welcome.”
Shortly after the meeting, the British Duchess publicly thanked her for the “warm welcome” via Twitter. On this solemn occasion, the statement read: “In cooperation with the Danish Queen and the Crown Princess, we are celebrating the anniversaries of the United Kingdom and Denmark. The Golden Jubilee here in Denmark and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the United Kingdom.”
Queen Elizabeth II (95) was on the British throne for 70 years (platinum), and Queen Margaret for 50 (golden).
Kate and Mary also get along perfectly when it comes to style. Both were posed for photographers in front of and in front of the castle in elegant mantles. Kate wore a £3,000 gray dress with black lapel by Catherine Walker. Mary chose a chic white design that she had worn on previous outings.
The wife of Prince William, 39, and mother of three traveled to Copenhagen for two days. She draws attention to a topic particularly close to her heart: early childhood development. The trip is part of its Royal Early Childhood Centre, which it launched in June 2021.
