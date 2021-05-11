World

Drosten gives hope for a good summer

May 11, 2021
Esmond Barker
Christian Drosten is cautiously optimistic in light of recent numbers.

The number of injuries in Germany remains high, but the trend is pointing at least in the right direction: go down. On Monday, the Robert Koch Institute announced 6,922 new infections within a day, more than 5,000 fewer than the previous day.

The Germans are now hoping for the summer with minimal measures, just in time for the summer holidays. Virologist Christian Drosten (48) is now spreading the trust, too. “I think in June we will see effects that can be attributed to vaccination for the first time. It could be a good summer in Germany,” he said in ZDF.

