Drosten gives hope for a good summer

Keystone-sda.ch Christian Drosten is cautiously optimistic in light of recent numbers.

The number of injuries in Germany remains high, but the trend is pointing at least in the right direction: go down. On Monday, the Robert Koch Institute announced 6,922 new infections within a day, more than 5,000 fewer than the previous day.

The Germans are now hoping for the summer with minimal measures, just in time for the summer holidays. Virologist Christian Drosten (48) is now spreading the trust, too. “I think in June we will see effects that can be attributed to vaccination for the first time. It could be a good summer in Germany,” he said in ZDF.

The disease did not go away in the fall

Especially in the outdoor areas, much should be allowed again in the summer. Beer gardens, barbecues, it’s all possible. But, so do the Drosten brakes: You don’t have to fall off too early to “full ecstasy”. One should not think that the disease would have gone away in the fall.