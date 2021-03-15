Doubles Away, Part 1: Today’s Grizzlies in Iserlohn

The Roosters have yet to meet the Grizzlys, a smooth defeat plus extra time plus a penalty shootout win is the record against the Sauerlanders – Wolfsburg still awaits a smooth win over the third in the northern group. Most recently, the team lost to former gray trio Torsten Ankert, Philip Rivers and Brent Opin 3: 5 at Fischtown Pinguins in Bremerhaven.

Grizzlies Wolfsburg still have to play two matches in the DEL Nordic group before they compete in the clashing round against Southern teams in the upper room of ice hockey. First stop: The Iserlohn Roosters Monday (6.30pm). Dependent sport BUZZER offers the next discount for Grizzlies.

Since the last duel with the Grizzlies, the Roosters have won only three matches out of seven, defeating Krefeld Penguins and twice over Düsseldorfer EG. Note: Iserlohn scores often, but also scores a lot – only Krefeld has more on the account. The Roosters are particularly vulnerable in the final division: 33 of 76 goals are conceded in the final third of the match. With Joe Whitney, Iserlon has one of the league’s top scorers on board, and the American has already scored 30 points in 23 games. Not far from behind: Casey Bailey (25) and Alexander Grenier (24).

Not only in the final round of dueling with the Grizzlies, Iserlon has to do without his defender with the best points: Ryan Johnston agreed with the club to terminate his contract immediately for personal reasons. The 29-year-old moved to Sauerland in December and managed to book 13 points in 17 missions, his plus / negative value of 7 being the best at the Roosters. Johnston now wants to return to his native Canada.