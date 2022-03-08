science

Dinosaurs: The oldest stegosaurs come from East Asia

March 8, 2022
Faye Stephens

The stegosaurus Also known to many who deal with dinosaurs only in passing: with the typical double row of bony plates on the back, the skeleton and its reconstructions make an unforgettable appearance. However, from a scientific point of view, the group has not been studied as friends of dinosaurs would like: there are only scattered fossil discoveries, so the relationship and the history of the origin of this group are far from clear. However, the bones of a newly discovered stegosaurus in China are now developing a state of knowledge: a specimen described in the “Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology” belongs to a previously unknown primitive species. Bashanosaurus primitiveus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.