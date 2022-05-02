Denmark summons the Russian ambassador

Denmark summoned the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry for the meeting on Monday.
The basics in brief
- A Russian plane illegally entered Danish airspace.
- Now the Russian ambassador has been summoned.
On Sunday, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod justified this by saying that a Russian military plane had entered Danish airspace. This is absolutely unacceptable and is of particular concern in the current situation.” According to Swedish information, a Russian AN-30 helicopter violated Swedish airspace east of the Danish island of Bornholm on the Baltic Sea.
Already at the beginning of March, four Russian combat aircraft were in Airspace over Sweden Hacked since the Russian invasion of Ukraine more than two months ago, Sweden and neighboring Finland have been intensely discussing joining Ukraine NATO discuss. Russia warns two states in the far north of… European Union Several times before this step. Denmark is already a member of the Western Military Alliance.
