Company – The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection for its UK stores

Nearly 50 years after its founding, cosmetics chain The Body Shop has filed for bankruptcy for its stores in its native Great Britain. Law firm FRP will lead the insolvency and restructuring proceedings, the company announced on Tuesday. The goal is to “revive this iconic brand.” The Body Shop has around 200 stores in the UK.

Businesses in other countries are not initially affected. The Body Shop is also represented in Germany. There are total branches in 89 stores. The chain employs about 7,000 people. Headquarters are London.

The Body Shop was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick in Brighton, England. The animal rights activist sold “ethically justified, nature-based ingredients from around the world, in no-frills packaging that was easy to refill,” the company says on its website. The first store is already decorated in dark green.

In 2006, the French company L'Oral acquired the chain. In 2017, the company moved to Brazilian competitor Natura Cosmticos, and then in 2023 to German investment fund Aurelius.

