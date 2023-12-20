Chiara Ferragni has to pay a fine of millions

People News
Chiara Ferragni is probably the most famous influencer in Italy. The blonde, who usually keeps a clean record, had to go to court with two of her companies. Accusation: Unfair business practices.
The 36-year-old designed a pandoro cake, a traditional Italian Christmas cake, for confectionery company Palocco last winter and distributed it across social media. Italian Competition Authority Now it has come to an endFerragni, through her leaflets, press releases and prints on the cake packaging, gave the impression that part of the proceeds would go to the treatment of children with cancer in a Turin hospital.
But in fact, the previously determined amount of €50,000 was donated to the Regina Margherita Hospital. The two companies could have received more than a million euros from the deal, without any of it going to the hospital. The authorities also found it misleading that the cake cost €9 instead of the usual €3.70.
The influencer was sentenced to a fine of more than one million euros. Cake manufacturer Balocco also has to pay a fine of 420,000 euros.
(grapes)
You shouldn’t believe everything on social media
A woman pretends to collect trash on the beach to post on social media, but she does the opposite
Video: Watson
You may also be interested in:
We all know it: Christmas comes faster than in previous years and you’re already overwhelmed with stress about errands. Or worse – you are being scammed:
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”
More Stories
Rail chaos threatens – Unions vote for indefinite rail strikes in Germany – News
Target by 2035 – Switzerland and six countries decide to produce CO2-free electricity – News
“The sun is more active than it was in the last cycle.”