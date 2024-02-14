February 14, 2024

Chain – “The Body Shop” announces the bankruptcy of its branches in Great Britain

Cosmetics chain The Body Shop has declared bankruptcy. (Iba Kiyoshi Ota / DPA / Iba Kiyoshi Ota)

The FRP law firm will lead the insolvency and restructuring proceedings, the company said. The goal is to “revive this iconic brand.”

The Body Shop has around 200 stores in the UK. Business in other countries is not affected initially. The cosmetics chain is also represented in Germany. In total, there are branches in 89 markets and employ around 7,000 employees. Headquarters are London.

The Body Shop was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick in Brighton, England. The animal rights activist sold “ethically justified, nature-based ingredients from around the world, in no-frills packaging that was easy to refill,” as stated on the company's website. The first store is already decorated in dark green.

In 2006, the French company L'Oreal acquired the chain. In 2017, the company moved to Brazilian competitor Natura Cosméticos, and then to German investment fund Aurelius in 2023.

