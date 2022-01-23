Canada will give Ukraine a loan for economic development | Message bot

This is a machine translation of an article from Online newspaper Korrespondent.net. The translation has not been verified or edited and the spelling of names and geographical names does not match that elsewhere Ukraine news used conventions.

Screenshot from the original article on Korrespondent.net

Canada plans to lend Ukraine $120 million American dollar To support economic sustainability and development, the Canadian government announced on Friday, January 21st.

Canada has also offered to provide a technical assistance grant of up to $6 million. American dollar Grant to support loan implementation.

The terms and timing of the loan are reportedly still being negotiated.

“Ukrainians can always count on Canada to be there for them when they need it. Together we can strengthen the economy and drive governance reforms. I have approved this proposed loan to enable Ukraine to respond to the needs of its people in the face of aggressive actions by Russia,” said Harjit Sagan, Minister of State for Development. International and Minister Responsible for the Canadian Pacific Economic Development Agency, “This is only one step in building a secure future for Ukrainians, and I will continue to look for ways to support Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the loan decision.

“I applaud Canada’s decision to provide $120 million in aid to Ukraine. A strong Ukraine is key to security in Europe. Canada reaffirms its commitment to the spirit of special partnership between our two countries.”