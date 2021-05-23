Canada is losing the prestige duel and is under pressure against DEB

Canada suffered its second defeat in the second game in the Classic against the United States and is already under pressure tomorrow against the German national team.

Maple Leaves’ second game began with a mistake from goalkeeper Darcy Cumber, who lost the disc behind the goal and brought fellow Arizona Coyotes, Connor Garland, to play. He just had to pass in front of the gate, as Jason Robertson easily took the lead for the USA (8th).

Already in third place, the young Canadian team was almost hopelessly behind: Adam Clinding (22) and Trevor Moore (24, 39), usually active in the Los Angeles Kings under the supervision of assistant coach Marco Storm, increased to 4: 0 for the United States. . The late consolation goal for Maxime Comtois (51) was just a cosmetic goal, especially since Matt Tennyson scored a clear final score of 5-1 in favor of the USA in the prestigious duel just before the end of (58).

Canada is already under pressure against the German team on Monday (6.15pm), because the team trained by former NHL coach Gerard Gallant is still without a point against Germany, even threatening the main role, which – although in Riga, is less prominent than usual. Occupied Canadian Band – It will be a sensation. Germany’s victory would be the first World Cup success against the biggest nation in ice hockey in a quarter of a century.