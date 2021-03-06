Banksy is bound to graffiti in a former prison

Mysterious British street artist Banksy made a comic video about a recently unveiled graphite plaque on a former prison wall.

The black-and-white photo shows a man dressed as a convict, wagging on a rope knotted together. At the bottom, an improvised rope resembles a long piece of paper with a typewriter hanging from the end. in that Instagram posted a video It even lets Banksy look a little over his shoulder at work. On display are, among other things, stencils cut into small pieces, spray cans, crayons, and paint rollers, which the artist works with in the light of a headlamp. Banksy is always photographed from behind. One could not recognize the face of the mysterious artist.

Scenes of the night spraying on the prison wall are included in an episode of the television painting course “The Joy of Painting” by illustrator and presenter Bob Ross. The notes made by Ross, who died in 1995, seem to comment on Banksy’s work. The artwork was discovered a few days ago on the brick wall of a former prison in Reading, West London. The former detention center, which closed only in 2014, dates back to the Victorian era of the mid-19th century. Writer Oscar Wilde, who lived from 1854 to 1900, was once imprisoned there.

This message was broadcast on March 6, 2021 on Deutschlandfunk.