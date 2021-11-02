Austria’s ski slopes stir the minds of climate-keepers

1/10 Resterhöhe, last week of October in 2021: Flyby on the way to South Tyrol, Austria.

2/10 White stripe on a green background: This is what the ski area operated by Bergbahn AG Kitzbühel on Resterhöhe in Pass Thurn in Mittersill currently looks from the air.















10/10 Panoramic Balcony: View from Grossglockner over Grossvenediger to the Zillertal Alps.

This sloping annoyance is evergreen. A narrow white stripe, everything is brown and green everywhere. The Kitzbühel Mountain Railway has been bringing ski enthusiasts up the mountain since the end of October. It is driven not on artificial snow, but on recently fallen snow from the previous year.

The aerial view of this white stripe sparked heated discussions on social media. Climate protection activists are calling on the scene, The Austrian news portal “heute.at” also wrote.

One Twitter user notes: “Obviously, even under these conditions, the income outweighs the creation of an artificial ski slope.” Another said that the same story is repeated every year.

Go down on recycled snow

The ski area in Tyrolean had already been preparing for this slope for years before winter came. This is a good taste for ski lovers. They are pleased with the large number of visitors, including the Indian ski team. Athlete Anshal Thakur vs. ORF: “No snow all over yet and this amazing downhill band is especially for us snowboarders – a big thank you to Austria!”