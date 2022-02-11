Ash cloud 8000 meters high – Sicily: Etna volcano eruption – News

On Thursday evening, Mount Etna spewed lava fountains and three streams of glowing rock poured hundreds of meters down the mountain.

Already Friday morning no more lava came out.

Several volcanic eruptions have occurred in recent years, but the damage has been limited.

Europe’s largest active volcano erupted again on Thursday. A plume of smoke about 8000 meters high rose from Etna into the sky, the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) announced.

1/4

Legend: Thursday’s eruption of Etna volcano led to stunning images. Reuters

2/4

Legend: A column of smoke about eight thousand meters high rose into the sky.

Reuters

3/4

Legend: The volcano has erupted regularly in recent years. So far there has been only minor damage.

Reuters

4/4

Legend: Ash, in particular, causes trouble and damages again and again.

stone key



According to the information, there was no more lava left from the volcano on the Mediterranean island on Friday morning. However, the ash cloud continues to flow from the crater. Operations at Catania airport at the foot of Mount Etna have not been disrupted.

The disease has spread several times

The volcano has erupted several times in the past year. The ash in particular caused problems and minor damage in the surrounding villages and towns. Air traffic at Catania airport had to be interrupted again and again.