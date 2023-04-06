science

Antarctic ice is well below average in March – Science

April 6, 2023
Faye Stephens

READING (AP) — The amount of sea ice in Antarctica in March was nearly 30 percent less than the average for the month. It was the second lowest reading for March, after a record low in February, according to the European Union’s Climate Change Service Copernicus announced on Thursday. Also in the Arctic, the range was below average. “Monitoring climate is essential to understanding these rapid and ongoing changes at both poles,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the service, according to a statement.

For comparison, Copernicus experts use data from the reference period from 1991 to 2020. With the help of measurements and satellite images, they document the effects of persistent man-made global warming.

See also  Ingolstadt: Celebrations on Campus: Science, Art and Fun at THI

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.