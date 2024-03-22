Animal diseases are not yet under control

The animal disease does not spread to the north. In Paris and throughout France, the end of the epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) epidemic remains uncertain. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Agriculture in Paris, as of March 7, 4,002 livestock farms were affected nationwide, while on January 3 there were officially 3,708 farms. However, the spread of the disease is slowing significantly. As in January, the disease has now been detected in 20 departments.
Exclusion zones farther north continue to cover Brittany, so the EHD has not penetrated north into Belgium and Germany in the past three months. However, the epidemic remains concentrated in the Pyrenees-Atlantiques and Haute-Pyrenees departments, located on the Spanish border. The first cases of EHD in France were recorded there in September 2023.
Epidemic hemorrhagic disease (EHD).
This viral disease of ruminants is clinically indistinguishable from bluetongue. It is also transmitted by mosquitoes (biting mosquitoes). The disease is not dangerous to humans.
Typical symptoms of the disease are a sudden rise in temperature, lethargy, and unwillingness to eat. Bloody diarrhea may occur. In white-tailed deer, the disease is usually fatal (up to 90 percent). Essentially, the same animal species are at risk as are bluetongues.
Among livestock, cattle are the most affected, with clinical symptoms indistinguishable from those of bluetongue. The disease can cause significant production loss, especially on dairy farms. Sheep and goats can also be infected but rarely show noticeable symptoms.
what should be done?
Protect cloven-hoofed animals from mosquitoes as much as possible. Vaccines against the disease are not approved in Switzerland. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is an animal disease that must be controlled and therefore notified. Epidemics and suspicious signs must be reported to the cantonal veterinarian.
Current international situation:
-> Radar Bulletin February 2024
additional information:
-> Technical information about Epidemic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD).
All information mentioned comes from the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (BLV).
