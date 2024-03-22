Animal diseases are not yet under control

The pathogen, a virus of the genus Orbivirus, is transmitted by the bite of a mosquito (biting mosquito). zvg

The animal disease does not spread to the north. In Paris and throughout France, the end of the epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) epidemic remains uncertain. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Agriculture in Paris, as of March 7, 4,002 livestock farms were affected nationwide, while on January 3 there were officially 3,708 farms. However, the spread of the disease is slowing significantly. As in January, the disease has now been detected in 20 departments.

Exclusion zones farther north continue to cover Brittany, so the EHD has not penetrated north into Belgium and Germany in the past three months. However, the epidemic remains concentrated in the Pyrenees-Atlantiques and Haute-Pyrenees departments, located on the Spanish border. The first cases of EHD in France were recorded there in September 2023.