American bus operator Greyhound has stopped on all roads in Canada

DrPopular American bus operator Greyhound is closing its business in Canada. “A whole year without sales made it unfortunately impossible to continue operations. Many thanks to our dedicated staff for their dedication and service, as well as to our customers who chose Greyhound Canada at better times,” the company announced. The decision is effective immediately.

In the United States, the greyhound bus has long been a transportation legend with more than 100 years of history, during which the company has brought the country between the Pacific and the Atlantic together. In a larger Canada with a much smaller population, business turns out to be very challenging. Greyhound halted its routes in the west of the country early in 2018, citing falling customers and competition from other bus and train companies as reasons. Then the Coronavirus pandemic caused demand for the remaining roads to collapse by 95 percent – in May 2020, Greyhound decided to temporarily suspend trips.

The company announced that the tickets will be refunded. Cross-border routes between major cities in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver and destinations in the United States will be pushed back once the borders are opened again.

Canada’s Transport Minister, Al Ghubra, said many Canadians are dependent on the Greyhound – the government will now consider options to fill this void. Union leader John Costa described the withdrawal as “devastating news.” The Greyhound Bus has been the only way to connect people in small towns across Canada with large cities for generations. In addition, 400 drivers will lose their jobs.