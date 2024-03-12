March 12, 2024

Akuma content for Year 2 and more announced

Capcom has the date for the next DLC character Street Fighter 6 Confirmed that Akuma will be available soon. Players can also look forward to new Year 2 content, events, and more.

The demonic Akuma is the last character in Year 1, which begins Spring 2024 He enters the theater. Akuma can be used in all three game modes, including Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. Owners of the Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, or Year 1 Character Pass will be the first to gain access. Capcom will provide details about Akuma and other Year 2 content soon. Until then, Capcom will be showing the first teaser.

Until then, players can play the Mega Man Battle Pass, which can be found in the Battle Hub. This provides more rewards, all centered around the popular hero, as well as allowing you to vote on your favorite Mega Man in the Street Voter event.

Finally, Capcom has announced more details about the Capcom Cup XI Tour, the finale of this year's Capcom Pro Tour (CPT) season. Once again, there is a grand prize of $1 million for the winner of the grand finals.

Street Fighter League (SFL): Pro-JP 2024 also welcomes three new teams – Crazy Raccoon, FUKUSHIMA IBUSHIGIN, and Yogibo REJECT – making it the busiest season yet with 12 teams vying for the title. The 2024 SFL JP season begins next July.

