April 16, 2024

A man steals a car with Grossi inside

Dashcam footage from Greater Manchester Police shows a stolen car chase with an elderly woman sitting in the passenger seat.

Greater Manchester Police has Dashcam footage has been released. Through it you can see a chase of a stolen car in which an older boy was sitting in the passenger seat. The call to 911 was also posted.

The car owner was desperate and told the emergency call that her 89-year-old mother was blind in the car and also suffering from dementia. But how did that happen? The woman had left the engine running while she was going to a store so that her mother would not freeze in the cold month of January.

The perpetrator was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison

David Stevenson, 51, was arrested and this week sentenced to eight years and six months in prison. He was convicted of kidnapping, stealing a car, dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

