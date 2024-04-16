Footage shows: A man steals a car with Grossi inside Dashcam footage from Greater Manchester Police shows a stolen car chase with an elderly woman sitting in the passenger seat. April 15, 2024

Dashcam footage from Greater Manchester Police shows a chase in a stolen car with an elderly woman in the passenger seat.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you Greater Manchester Police have released footage showing a chase in a stolen car with an 89-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat.

The car's owner is visibly distressed and tells the caller that her 89-year-old mother is blind in the car and suffers from dementia.

David Stevenson, 51, was this week sentenced to eight years and six months in prison

Greater Manchester Police has Dashcam footage has been released. Through it you can see a chase of a stolen car in which an older boy was sitting in the passenger seat. The call to 911 was also posted.

The car owner was desperate and told the emergency call that her 89-year-old mother was blind in the car and also suffering from dementia. But how did that happen? The woman had left the engine running while she was going to a store so that her mother would not freeze in the cold month of January.

The perpetrator was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison

David Stevenson, 51, was arrested and this week sentenced to eight years and six months in prison. He was convicted of kidnapping, stealing a car, dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

More videos from the section