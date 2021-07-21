World

A man falls from a bicycle and is attacked by a crocodile

July 21, 2021
Esmond Barker

    A guy fell off this bike in Florida – right on an alligator.

    The crocodile attacks the cyclist and injures him.

    The police caught the animal.

    The man managed to break free and was taken to the hospital.

A bike ride ends almost fatally: A man is attacked by an alligator in Florida after falling off his bike. Police said the cyclist was in Halpatiuki Provincial Park in Stewart and lost control of his bike.

He fell into a body of water – the crocodile attacked him there. The animal wounded him badly, but the man managed to break free. He was eventually rescued by passers-by and taken to hospital in a helicopter.

Publication date: 07/21/2021, 4:43 am

Last update: 07/21/2021 at 7:16 am

