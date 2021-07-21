A man falls from a bicycle and is attacked by a crocodile

1/5 A guy fell off this bike in Florida – right on an alligator.

2/5 The crocodile attacks the cyclist and injures him.



4/5 The police caught the animal.

5/5 The man managed to break free and was taken to the hospital.

A bike ride ends almost fatally: A man is attacked by an alligator in Florida after falling off his bike. Police said the cyclist was in Halpatiuki Provincial Park in Stewart and lost control of his bike.

He fell into a body of water – the crocodile attacked him there. The animal wounded him badly, but the man managed to break free. He was eventually rescued by passers-by and taken to hospital in a helicopter.

Tire problems led to falls

A witness told WPTV that the man clung to his roots after the attack. When he escaped from the water, he tied the wound to a dog leash.

The announcer was quoted as saying that the man was an experienced cyclist. But he probably had issues with his tire in a corner and landed straight on the Alligator. Crocodiles are particularly aggressive at this time of year. “People walk and walk and you are in nature. Especially at this time of year, you just have to be aware of what’s going on around you.”