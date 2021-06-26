8 players in the round of 16 – Atalanta stars dominate M

Keystone 14/1 Atalanta Bergamo is not only causing a sensation in Italy.

Getty Images 2/14 8 players from Bergamo appear in the round of 16 of the European Championship.





















Keystone 13/14 Joachim Mahle (Denmark).

France Press agency 14/14 Mario Pasalic (Croatia, far left).

Atalanta Bergamo is one of the biggest surprises in international football. The former Italian middle-class club qualified for the first division for the third time in the club’s history last season and for the third time in a row.

The man primarily responsible for this development is called Gian Piero Gasperini. He is a coach at Atalanta and took over the management of the club in 2016. Since then, the curve of the figure has gone up sharply.

3-4-3-order

His way of playing football is revolutionary. Attacking, brave, refreshing. Bergamo scored 90 goals last season. In the previous season, there were 98 as well. No other team has this many stalls in the first division.

Gasperini plays with a 3-4-3 system. In order to make a surplus, the defenders are always ahead and looking for a bargain there. Best example: Robin Goossens. In the match against Portugal in particular, the German shows exactly what the coach taught him in Bergamo. His performance was crowned with a big hit and he earned the nickname “Man of the Match”.

8 players from seven countries

But Goossens isn’t the only Atalanta star who has sparked Middle Eastern comedy. Eight Bergamo players from seven different countries are in the Round of 16. Remo Froeller (Switzerland), Ruben Goossens (Germany), Raphael Toloi, Matteo Pessina (all of Italy), Martin de Rhone (Netherlands), Ruslan Malinowski (Ukraine), Joachim Mahle (Denmark) and Mario Basalek (Croatia).

This means that Remo Freuler is represented in several national teams such as Chelsea or Manchester City. Atalanta’s attacking players aren’t just causing a stir in Serie A. (fmü)