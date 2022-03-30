6 reasons to drink nettle tea

6 health benefits of nettle tea

1. Anti-inflammatory and analgesic

Dried nettle leaves contain many flavonoids. This secondary plant material is responsible for the coloring in many types of vegetables and fruits. Grapes, green tea or eggplant contain a lot of flavonoids. The flavonoids present in nettle have an antioxidant effect and bind to free radical oxygen compounds. This prevents cell damage and reduces inflammation in the body. Flavonoids also have an analgesic effect. This is why nettle tea is popular as a home remedy for anti-inflammatory pain and joint pain during severe bouts of rheumatism or arthritis.

2. Helps with bladder infections

Nettle components have a diuretic effect. If you suffer from cystitis or want to get rid of a urinary tract infection, nettle tea can help you get better in a natural way. Bacteria and infections can be excreted in the urine, and an increased urge to urinate kills more bacteria.

3. It works against stomach and menstruation problems

The anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects of the ingredients can also be effective in relieving lower abdominal pain and stomach cramps. A cup of fresh nettle tea can also be helpful for back pain caused by PMS. However, do not drink too much tea that is diuretic and dehydrated.

4. Stimulates digestion

Nettle and tea made from the dried leaves contain bitter substances. These stimulate digestion at every station of the digestive tract. In response to bitter substances, more saliva is actually produced in the mouth. The production of gastric juice in the stomach increases faster, while the increased production of bile in the intestine ensures better metabolism and healthy digestion. So nettle tea can also have beneficial effects for symptom-free digestion.

5. It works against cellulite

Almost every woman suffers from cellulite – some more, some less. The extent to which we are affected by the so-called orange peel effect is largely genetic. However, exercise and a healthy diet are useful ways to counter or even prevent unwanted scratches. In addition, nettle tea can provide relief: due to its draining effect, it ensures the transfer of stored water outside the cells of the body. In combination with a healthy, low-calorie diet, we can tighten the connective tissue.

Video: These health reasons talk about nettle tea