Zverev’s goals for 2022: Grand Slam title and number one

In Sydney, Zverev will see how well the new year is starting. In the opening match against Great Britain on Sunday, the top-ranked German meets the world’s 12th-ranked. Cameron Norrie. Before that, Struve and Daniel Evans play against each other. “We have a good group. “They were in the Davis Cup semi-finals and I didn’t play,” Zverev said of the chances in the ATP Cup. “We have a good pair and a runner-up in Jean Lenard. I think we have a very good chance.” The other opponents are the USA and Canada. Only the winners of four preliminary round groups reach the semi-finals.