Zverev wins a duel against Nadal in Madrid

Germany’s best tennis player Alexander Zverev reached the quarter-finals after another convincing performance at the ATP Masters in Madrid and met Spanish clay court king Rafael Nadal there on Friday (not before 3pm). Against World No. 26. Daniel Evans of Great Britain won 6: 3, 7: 6 (7: 3) in the Round of 16 after 1:38 hours of playtime.

“I am very happy with this achievement.” Zverev said in an interview with Sky, “He played a very successful serve and ball, which fortunately worked very well for me in the tiebreak.” Looking at his opponent in the quarter-finals, he added, looking at his opponent in the quarter-finals: “It’s the most difficult task in tennis. To play against Nadal on the clay. “





Zverev lost his service game at first, but managed to return the second half immediately. Then the world number six acted more and more and won the next three matches. Evans often only scored when his opponent had to bypass the second serve. With his third ace, Zverev made the group win perfectly. In the second round, the match was perfectly level, but in the tiebreaker, Zverev showed strong nerves and changed the point of the first match.

Most recently, Evans surprisingly defeated Novak Djokovic in the Round of 16 at the prestigious Clay Court Masters in Monte Carlo and later reached the semi-finals. It was his best hit on clay so far. Zverev had defeated Japanese Ki Nishikori 6: 3, 6: 2 in his opening match in Madrid. Three years ago, Zverev won the championship without losing a set or serving.

