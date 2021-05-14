Zverev meets Nadal after joining him in the Round of 16

Germany’s first tennis player, Alexander Zverev, is once again able to compete against “the king of clay courts” Rafael Nadal thanks to a catch-up race.

The winner of the ATP Masters in Madrid beat Japanese Ki Nishikori 4: 6, 6: 3, 6: 4 in the second round of the Clay Court Masters in Rome, thus reaching the quarter-finals. Zverev was already the world number 45 in his opening game in Madrid eight days earlier. Conquered.





After nearly three hours of play, Zverev switched the ball for the second match. In the deciding set, Zverev dropped out due to an early break (1: 4), but remained focused and regained the serve soon after. The 24-year-old has won by winning five games in a row.

Dominic Thiem could also qualify for the quarter-finals, and the Austrian tennis player is currently still playing against Italian Lorenzo Sunigo (You can now broadcast live on Sky Sport 12 – with the SkyX Dream Pass you can broadcast the tournament live from € 12 per month).

Nadal gets a chance to get revenge

In the semi-final duel, Zverev now meets Nadal, who surprisingly defeated him in Madrid in the same round. Nadal defeated Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 6: 3, 6: 4, 7: 6 (7: 3).

Another German tennis player, Jan Lennard Struve, missed the second round after more than two hours of playing against Russian Andre Roblio with a score of 7: 6 (9: 7), 1: 6, 4: 6.

