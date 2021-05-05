Zverev does a short job for | Sports mix

(Mr). Alexander Zverev started the Masters tournament in Madrid with an impressive performance. In his opening match, the best German tennis player beat Kei Nishikori of Japan 6: 3, 6: 2. After his quarter-final defeat at the ATP tournament in Munich five days earlier, the fifth-seeded hamburger showed a huge improvement and ended the match against the 43rd seed. In the world ranking after 74 minutes with a far-fetched backhand.

Three years ago he won the championship without losing any set or serve.

“I am very happy with my performance, let’s see how it goes in this tournament,” Zverev said after his impressive and dominant performance. “I felt good today, not only while serving, but also fundamentally. I hope I can maintain my performance,” he added shortly afterwards at Sky, but emphasized: “It was only the second round.”

Zverev admitted a break to 2: 3 in the first set, but was clearly superior due to the sometimes brutal core hits which are well placed. He finished the first set with third out of a total of five transmissions, not making a double foul.

Zverev, who was saying goodbye in the first round, will now face Dan Evans (Great Britain) in the Round of 16, and after that in one round a duel against King Rafael Nadal (Spain) will be possible.