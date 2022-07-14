science

Zoonoses: Animal-human infections have increased significantly in Africa

July 14, 2022
Faye Stephens

The population of the African continent is now facing an increased risk of infection with animal pathogens. The World Health Organization’s Africa office said Thursday in Brazzaville that human and animal infections have increased in the past 10 years by 63 percent compared to the previous decade (2001 to 2011).

