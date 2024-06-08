Zen 5 and Zen 5c impress with their performance and efficiency

Preliminary benchmark results attest that the new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, the top model of the Ryzen AI 300 (“Strix Point”) series presented at Computex, based on Zen 5 and Zen 5c, has a high level of performance and efficiency of the immediate previous generation based on Zen 4 Makes it look very ‘old’, like the website Tom’s devices I have mentioned it now. In Geekbench 6, the mobile processor can easily keep up with the higher TDP categories.

Efficiency is the trump card with Zen 5(c).

With a score of 2,544 points in the single-core benchmark and an impressive score of 14,158 points in the multi-core benchmark, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, which operates with a TDP of 28 watts, outperforms the Ryzen 9 8940H, which has 54 watts of resonance increases by 7 and 17 percent respectively. Even mobile “gaming APUs” like the top-end Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, spec’d at 55W+, are within striking distance of an efficient APU with 4x Zen 5 and 8x Zen 5c as well as RDNA 3.5-based graphics accelerators 3+).

Geek Bench 6 ( source

single core Multi-core note Ryzen 9 7945HX3D 2,820 16,460 16 x Zen 4 + 3D V-Cache Ryzen AE9HX370 2,540 14,160 4x Zn5 + 8x Zn5C Ryzen 9 8940H 2,380 11,780 8×Zain 4

Compared to its much higher-rated predecessors, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 will likely be able to boast significantly better efficiency.

3D V-Cache: AMD is working on improving next-gen variants

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 benchmarks in Geekbench database were discovered by @pinchlex and shared via X (formerly Twitter).







Source: Geekbench (Screenshot: PCGH)







In addition to higher efficiency, the Ryzen AI 300 (“Strix Point”) with its new neural processor, the so-called NPU (“Neural Processing Unit”), built on XDNA 2, will also be AMD’s ticket to the illustrious Copilot+ PC circuit.







Source: AMD







The Ryzen AI 9 370 uses four large Zen 5 cores with 8 smaller Zen 5C CPU cores, so-called dense cores, while the Ryzen AI 9 365 has 4 Zen 5 cores and 6 Zen 5c cores. The new nomenclature was also explained. The integrated graphics unit has up to 16 powerful compute units and provides up to 1024 RDNA 3+ generation shader units, while the NPU is based on the XDNA 2 architecture.

source: Geekbench via @BenchLeaks via Tom's Hardware




