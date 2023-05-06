Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo tells the prequel to Breath of the Wild in a new video

Next Friday come with The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears Finally the back too Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch. Many fans will definitely want to recap the story of 2017’s Game of the Year before the upcoming launch, and even people who haven’t played Breath of the Wild might be interested in what’s happened in the big world of Hyrule so far. This is exactly why Nintendo now has a Breath of the Wild story summary video was released (contains story spoilers at the time), which Tears of the Kingdom buyers should check out in advance. Hear the English-speaking narrator in the new nearly 7-minute video, which brings you closer to the past 100+ years:

According to Nintendo, the story in the Tears of the Kingdom sequel should be even better than that of Breath of the Wild and the bond between Zelda and Link to be even more intense.

What emotions does the Breath of the Wild story recap evoke in you? Are you excited for the continuation of the story?